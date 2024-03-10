Crime and Courts

Woman's feet amputated after boyfriend shoves her in front of NYC train: Police

By Myles Miller

A man enters the subway at Fulton Street. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
A 29-year-old woman had both of her feet amputated on Saturday after she was pushed onto Manhattan subway tracks and struck by a train, according to police and MTA officials.

The woman and her boyfriend were allegedly arguing on the platform of a Financial District station around 10:30 a.m. when things escalated and he shoved her onto the tracks, police sources said.

Police said she was thrown onto the southbound tracks of the Fulton Street station as a 3 train approached. The woman was then struck by the train.

Medics rushed the woman to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition. MTA sources said the woman lost both of her feet as a result of the train strike.

The perpetrator, meanwhile, fled the station wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a dark colored jacket. Police have been canvassing the area for video evidence.

Train service was significantly impacted for several hours as police investigated the incident. The MTA said 3 trains were running again between Manhattan and Brooklyn after a brief suspension. Lingering delays were expected.

