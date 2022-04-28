Boyfriend Accused of Trying to Murder '90 Day Fiancé' Star

A man is facing an attempted murder charge after authorities said he tried to kill his girlfriend, a former star of the reality show "90 Day Fiancé," in South Florida.

Cole Goldberg, 23, was arrested Sunday in Palm Beach County after the alleged murder attempt on 32-year-old Caroline Schwitzky, according to an arrest report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission obtained by NBC News.

The report said the couple had gotten into a heated argument on a boat in West Palm Beach when witnesses said Goldberg tried to strangle Schwitzky.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

Goldberg held Schwitzky for about 20 minutes but she began punching his arms to free herself, the report said.

Schwitzky managed to break free and jumped off the boat to try to swim to another one but Goldberg followed her and tried to push her under the water, the report said.

People on a nearby boat screamed at Goldberg to stop, and when he ignored them, several jumped in the water and pulled Schwitzky away from him, according to the report.

They pulled Schwitzky out of the water onto their boat while another witness used the boat pole to keep Goldberg from boarding, the report said.

Goldberg was arrested and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on the attempted murder and battery charges, before he was released on $60,000 bond, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

The report said the couple had been dating for about a year. Schwitzky, a Miami-based talent agent, had appeared in the 2016 season of "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?"