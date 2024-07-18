Boxer Ryan Garcia charged with vandalism after arrest at California hotel

Southern California boxer Ryan Garcia was charged Thursday in connection with vandalism at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills.

Garcia, 25, was charged with one misdemeanor count of vandalism amounting to $400 or more in damage or destruction of property for allegedly damaging a guest room June 8 when he was staying at the hotel. The guest room and a hallway were damaged, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Garcia, of Victorville, is expected to appear in court Aug. 7. It was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney. He faces up to one year in county jail, if convicted as charged.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

“While we are grateful no injuries were reported in this incident, reckless behavior that damages property shows a blatant and unacceptable disregard for the safety and peace of our community,” Los Angeles County District Attorney Gascón said. “Our office will work to ensure the responsible individual is held accountable.”

The 15-time national amateur champion was hospitalized after his arrest after complaining of a medical issue.

"I feel like I'm Ryan Spears. Aka Britney Spears,'' Garcia posted on X the morning after his arrest. "This sucks :( I never hurt anyone. I've only ever loved everyone prayed for people. And try to make a change in this cruel world. I love you Christ Jesus Amen.''

About one month after the hotel vandalism arrest, the former World Boxing Council interim lightweight champ, was expelled by the WBC after he used racial slurs against Black people and disparaged Muslims in comments livestreamed on social media.

Garcia posted a response on X.

"I was trolling I want all the killing to stop," Garcia wrote. "I love everyone sorry if I offended you."

Garcia is 24-1-1 with 20 knockouts. His last bout was April 20 against Devin Haney. The New York State Athletic Commission ruled that his victory would be considered a no-contest after he tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

He was the World Boxing Council interim lightweight champion from Jan. 2-May 24, 2021, winning the title when he stopped Luke Campbell in the seventh round. He was stripped of the title after withdrawing from a planned title defense against former World Boxing Association super featherweight champion Javier Fortuna in order to "manage his health and well being."

Garcia suffered his only defeat in February 2023, losing by TKO to WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis.

City News Service contributed to this report.