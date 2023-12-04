US woman killed in shark attack while paddleboarding in Bahamas, police say

A woman from Boston was killed by a shark while paddleboarding off a resort's beach in the Bahamas on Monday morning, police said.

The woman, in her mid-40s, is believed to have been bitten on the right hip and arm about three-quarters of a mile off coast near Sandals' resort in Nassau, Sandals Royal Bahamian, while with a male relative at about 11:15 p.m., Royal Bahamas Police Force spokeswoman Desiree Ferguson said at a news conference Monday.

The woman has not been publicly identified.

A sandals lifeguard took a boat to the scene of the attack and gave the woman CPR as she and the relative were brought to shore, but she had no signs of life. It wasn't immediately clear what kind of shark attacked her, a police representative told NBC News.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The woman was a guest at Sandals, a representative for the company said in a statement.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of a guest while on a paddleboarding activity nearly a mile from the shore. We wish to express our heartfelt condolences to the guest’s family and loved ones," the statement said. "We remain in close contact with them and are providing all support possible during this difficult time."

The natural spectacle was captured at Caladesi Island Monday morning.

Ferguson didn't comment when asked about reports the woman had gotten married this weekend.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences ... for this most unfortunate situation," she said at the news conference.

Police expected to share more information later Monday.