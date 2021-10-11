‘Back to Normal-ish': Boston Marathon Returns With a Rolling Start, COVID Protocols

It’s been more than 900 days since runners could compete in-person in the world's longest-running long run: the Boston Marathon. But race day looks a lot different than it did in April 2019.

"It's been surreal — 30 months since we did our last in-person but here we are after a lot of planning by a lot of people, B.A.A.A staff, organizing committee, public safety medical team, I mean there are so many hands in this that make it happen," race director Dave McGillivray said. "And just to think that once today's over, we begin planning for 2022 tomorrow, so no rest for the weary."

The Boston Athletic Association announced that the next Boston Marathon will take place in April, meaning organizers only have six months to prepare. Meanwhile, there are many changes to the 125th edition, which is being held in the fall for the first time.

Dave McGillivray, the B.A.A.'s race director is running his 49th consecutive race after undergoing open heart triple bypass surgery earlier this year.

Steps from the Copley Square finish, runners have to clear coronavirus protocols before their journey can begin.

In the same medical tent where the athletes seek post-race refuge for pulled muscles, dehydration and more, they have to prove they are vaccinated or pass a COVID-19 test. That's how they get the wristband they need to pick up their bib number that will get them on a bus that will take them to the start in Hopkinton.

Thirty months — more than two years — after Lawrence Cherono and Worknesh Degefa broke the tape to win in 2019, the Boston Marathon returns Monday for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak.

Last year's race was postponed until September and then called off for the first time in its history; this year's was moved from Patriots Day in the hopes that the pandemic would abate — leading to the first fall Boston Marathon ever.

Another big change is the rolling start times.

Buses lined up along Charles Street between the Boston Common and the Public Garden Monday morning to take runners to the starting line in Hopkinton around 7:15 a.m. Each runner had a bus loading time, according to their bib number, and all were required to wear masks on the bus, vaccinated or not.

After giving proof of vaccination or providing a negative COVID test within 72 hours, runners get off their buses and head straight into the race. The Boston Athletic Association said 95% of runners were vaccinated.

The rolling start to the race begins between 9 a.m. and approximately 11:30 a.m., in an effort to allow for social distancing and minimize wait times near the starting line.

Runners say the changes don’t bother them — they’re just happy to have the Boston Marathon back.

“It’s nice that we’re able to do this this year and that we can have that and that everyone’s around happy and it’s good to be back to normal-ish," said Erin Fleming, a West Boylston runner.

The 125th Boston Marathon is extra-special, coming 30 months after the previous running, and plenty of people were excited the day and night before.

The Boston Athletic Association is making an effort to honor healthcare workers this year. Eight frontline workers each representing the major medical centers in Boston will be among the ceremonial grand marshals for Monday’s 125th Boston Marathon.

The frontline workers will join five Boston Marathon champions as they are driven the entire 26.2 mile course in two Boston Duck Boats, Back Bay Bertha and Catie Copley.

Dr. Eric Goralnick, the medical director for emergency preparedness at Brigham and Women’s hospital, is among those selected to be honored.

“I think it will be a really unique and wonderful experience," Goralnick said. "It’s just a privilege to represent teams across health care.”