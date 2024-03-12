CBP

US agents find dozens of exotic birds hidden in boxes at US-Mexico border

By City News Service

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Border agents caught a motorist trying to smuggle 21 parrots and a toucan into the United States from Mexico last weekend through Tecate Port of Entry, authorities reported Tuesday.

The 35-year-old woman drove into the inspection and traveler-processing station east of Otay Mesa at about 7 a.m. Saturday, according to CBP public affairs.

During a routine inspection of the vehicle, officers with a service dog discovered the tropical birds in boxes and cages in the trunk of the sedan, the federal agency reported.

The personnel detained the driver, whose name was not released, on suspicion of attempted smuggling and turned her over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations and the Fish and Wildlife Service. The birds were placed in quarantine by USDA Veterinary Services to ensure that they were not carrying any diseases.

"Engaging in wildlife trafficking is illegal and can result in significant fines, imprisonment and other legal penalties," noted Rosa Hernandez, CBP director for the international ports of entry in Otay Mesa and Tecate. "CBP upholds numerous state and local laws to stop smuggling attempts like these, which could result in the trafficking of potentially endangered species."

