Body Found During Search for Missing Memphis Jogger, Police Say

Police in Memphis, Tennessee, said Monday that a body had been discovered, one day after charges were announced against a man in a kidnapping case in which the victim has not been found.

The deceased person's identity and cause of death have not been confirmed, police said Monday evening.

Police confirmed to NBC News on Monday night that the discovery was made during the investigation into the disappearance of Eliza Fletcher but stressed that the identity is unconfirmed.

Fletcher, 34, was abducted during a run Friday morning, police have said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.