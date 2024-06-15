Animals and Wildlife

Body camera video shows Illinois police officer help snapping turtle cross street safely

Body-worn camera footage dated May 18 shows a Joliet police officer approach a snapping turtle in the middle of the road and step into action

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A police officer in Joliet, Illinois, recently went above and beyond the call of duty to rescue a snapping turtle from a dire situation.

The Joliet Police Department posted a video on Facebook Thursday showing an officer's encounter with the rather large reptile, which took place last month near Rock Run Greenway Trail.

Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Body-worn camera footage dated May 18 shows the officer approaching the turtle and providing it some direction as his department vehicle blocks traffic.

"Go back the other way, come on," the officer says. "No no."

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The officer then carefully picks the turtle up - placing one hand on each side of its body. At that point, the turtle bobs his head up and down, prompting the officer to offer a message of reassurance.

"You're fine," the officer says.

The officer then gently places the reptile down on the sidewalk near the grassy area it was heading toward.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Israel-Hamas War 36 mins ago

Israeli military announces ‘tactical pause' in Rafah area to allow increased human aid deliveries

Celebrity News 5 hours ago

Sean ‘Diddy' Combs returns key to New York City in response to video of him attacking singer Cassie

Joliet police shared the video of the special "police escort" to remind drivers that animals and wildlife may wander into traffic - especially during the spring and summer.

This article tagged under:

Animals and Wildlife
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards Our apps Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us