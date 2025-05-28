Arizona

Body camera shows Arizona police officer saving woman trapped in burning vehicle

The woman, who was later identified as the daughter of a Goodyear firefighter, was hospitalized in critical condition but is expected to survive.

By NBC Staff

The fiery incident occurred on Saturday in the Phoenix, Arizona, suburb of Goodyear.
Goodyear Police Department

A police officer suffered serious burns after rescuing a woman trapped in a burning vehicle in a Phoenix, Arizona, suburb, according to authorities.

The officer, whose name has not been released, was returning from Phoenix around 4:23 a.m. local time on Saturday after booking a suspect when he encountered a multi-vehicle crash, the Goodyear Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

One vehicle was fully engulfed in flames. Inside was a woman honking her horn, desperately trying to get someone’s attention.

The officer jumped into action by using a multi-tool. He broke the driver’s side window, allowing the woman to kick out the remaining glass. He then pulled her out of the car feet-first.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The woman’s hair was on fire, and the officer used his bare hands to extinguish the flames before using a fire extinguisher to put out the remaining fire, police said. Both the officer and the woman were taken to a burn center.

The woman, who was later identified as the daughter of a Goodyear firefighter, was hospitalized in critical condition but is expected to survive. The officer also sustained serious burns and is expected to make a full recovery, police said.

“His quick thinking and fearless actions undoubtedly saved a life that morning,” Goodyear Police Chief Brian Issitt said in a statement, NBC affiliate KNPX 12News reports. “We are immensely proud of our officer’s courage.”

This article tagged under:

Arizona
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us