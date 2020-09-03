Black Man Died After Being Restrained by Rochester Police

A naked Black man who told Rochester, New York, police that he had COVID-19 and whose brother called 911 about his behavior was restrained with handcuffs and a spit hood and his head was forced into the asphalt before he went limp, according to a portion of police video released by his family Wednesday.

Daniel Prude, 41, died seven days later, NBC News reports. He was visiting from Chicago and suffered from mental illness, his brother, Joe Prude, said at a news conference.

The March 23 incident, more than two months before the in-custody death of George Floyd, who died during similar police violence in Minneapolis, came to light Wednesday after a portion of the body camera footage, obtained from police on behalf of family members, was released by their lawyer to NBC affiliate WHEC in Rochester. NBC News does not know what transpired before or after what’s shown in the partial video nor whether or how it may have been edited.

"He’s defenseless," Joe Prude said. "He’s got on no damn clothes. ... They're treating my brother like a damn animal. You sit there teasing him, laughing and making practical jokes."

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an order July 15, giving the state attorney general jurisdiction over the investigation. Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement Wednesday, "My office is already actively investigating this incident."

Read the full story on NBCNews.com