Crime and Courts

Man Arrested After Trying to Break Into Billie Eilish's LA Home, Police Say

It wasn't immediately known if the singer was at her family home at the time of the attempted burglary.

By CNS

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man suspected of attempting to burglarize the family home of singer Billie Eilish in Los Angeles' Highland Park neighborhood Thursday night was arrested. 

Police were called at 9:15 p.m. to the residence in the community northeast of downtown Los Angeles after witnesses reported someone jumping over a fence at the property. There a was brief confrontation before the man was arrested near the scene, police said.

It was not immediately known whether Eilish or family members were at the house during the attempted burglary. It was not immediately clear whether anything was taken from the home.

TMZ reported that a housekeeper received an electronic alert showing the man on a camera and called police. NBCLA has not confirmed those details.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsBillie Eilish
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us