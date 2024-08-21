Bill Pascrell Jr., longtime New Jersey congressman, dies at 87

Longtime New Jersey Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr. has passed away at the age of 87.

The Democratic congressman -- who served his district, which includes the city of Paterson, for nearly 30 years -- had been in and out of the hospital with an illness before his passing.

The Democratic congressman's official X account posted the news, calling Pascrell a "beloved husband, father, and grandfather" who was eager to return to work.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce that Bill Pascrell Jr., our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away this morning. As our United States Representative, Bill fought to his last breath to return to the job he cherished and to the people he loved. Bill lived his entire life in Paterson and had an unwavering love for the city he grew up in and served. He is now at peace after a lifetime devoted to our great nation America."

A life-long New Jerseyan, Pascrell grew up in Paterson, where he continued to live with his family.

He was the first person in his family to graduate high school and go on to obtain two degrees from Fordham University before serving in the United States Army. He subsequently became a teacher and adjunct professor.

His political career spans decades. He first served as a State Assemblyman and Mayor of Paterson before his election to the United States Congress in 1996.

When Pascrell was first elected to Congress in 1996 it was to represent New Jersey’s 8th Congressional District. Later on, the district was reconfigured and renumbered to be the 9th Congressional District beginning in 2013.

During his time in Congress, Pascrell worked to fund public safety, support educators and the environment. He also served as the Ranking Member on the Ways and Means Oversight Subcommittee to improve the nation's tax system for working families.

NBC News previously reported that Pascrell was readmitted to the hospital Aug. 11, just days after he was released from a weeks-long hospital stay to a rehabilitation facility.

After being readmitted, according to NBC News, Pascrell was receiving care at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, New Jersey, a source said. It is unclear why his medical team made the decision to send Pascrell back to the hospital but the congressman had been dealing with health issues.

A staunch Trump critic, at 87, Pascrell was the second-oldest House member, behind retiring Rep. Grace Napolitano, D-Calif.

Pascrell is the second congressman from New Jersey to die this year. Democrat Donald Payne Jr. died in April after suffering a heart attack related to diabetes complications. He was 65.

Pascrell had been running for re-election for a 15th-term in November. With Pascrell's passing, he leaves his Congress seat vacant. Since the vacancy took place 70 days before the general election, county party leaders will handpick a new Democratic nominee by Aug. 29, according to state election law.

Upon news of Pascrell's passing, a number of politicians extended their deepest condolences.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said that Pascrell was a "unifier."

"A son of the south side of Paterson, Bill developed a passion for public service at a young age," Murphy's statement read. "He grew up in a tight-knit Italian American family that instilled in him a tireless work ethic, a deep devotion to giving back to his community, and an unwavering instinct for drawing strength from our state’s diversity. He was a unifier in every sense of the word — and always sought to bring the people of New Jersey together around our shared principles."

Murphy's statement went on to say: “But for many New Jerseyans, Bill will be remembered most fondly for leading the fight for our families in Congress over the past 27 years. At every stage of his Congressional career, he stood up for our neighbors by defending access to reproductive health care, keeping our communities safe from gun violence, supporting our law enforcement officers and first responders, protecting our natural wonders — like Paterson’s Great Falls — and so much more.

“Throughout his life, Bill proved to all of us what it means to live up to our New Jersey values," Murphy said.

Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. shared similar sentiments, saying:

“I am saddened by the passing of Congressman Bill Pascrell. Bill represented New Jersey with determination, energy and enthusiasm and never backed down from a fight when it meant protecting the rights of our residents. For many years we were fortunate to have Bill represent Essex when part of our county was included in his District. We will all miss his leadership and friendship. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”