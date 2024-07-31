Bill Ackman's Pershing Square withdraws IPO as demand for offering waned

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Bill Ackman's Pershing Square USA withdrew plans for a an initial public offering after investor demand appeared to wane from original expectations.

But the hedge fund titan said he would be back with a revised plan for the offering for his fund, which he had wanted to model after Berkshire Hathaway.

Wrote Ackman in a statement:

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

"While we have received enormous investor interest in PSUS, one principal question has remained: Would investors be better served waiting to invest in the aftermarket than in the IPO? This question has inspired us to reevaluate PSUS's structure to make the IPO investment decision a straightforward one. We will report back once we are ready to launch a revised transaction."

The withdrawal comes a day after the fund said it would be seeking to raise $2 billion, far below the possible $25 billion cited in previous reports.