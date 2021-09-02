Afghanistan

Bidens Visit Troops Wounded From Kabul Attack at Walter Reed Hospital

One of the wounded Marines was in critical condition

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Thursday visited injured U.S. troops at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

There are 15 Marines at the hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, just outside Washington, who were wounded in an Aug. 26 suicide bombing at the Kabul airport. The attack occurred as the U.S. government was arranging evacuations of Americans, Afghans and allies before the nearly two-decade war in Afghanistan officially ended Aug. 31.

Eleven Marines were also killed in the attack, as well as one Army soldier and one Navy corpsman. Biden traveled to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Sunday to witness the return of their remains to U.S. soil in a solemn “dignified transfer.”

One of the wounded Marines was in critical condition. Three were in serious condition and 11 in stable condition.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday explained why he decided to end the war in Afghanistan after more than 20 years.

