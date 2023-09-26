Biden's dog Commander involved in 11th reported biting incident in past year

President Joe Biden's dog Commander was involved in another biting incident this week, a U.S. Secret Service spokesman said.

The two-year-old German shepherd bit a Secret Service Uniformed Division police officer who was working at the White House on Monday night, the spokesman said, adding that the female officer was treated by the White House Medical Office.

The bite appears to mark the 11th reported nipping incident from Commander since October.

"As we’ve noted before, the White House can be a stressful environment for family pets, and the First Family continues to work on ways to help Commander handle the often unpredictable nature of the White House grounds," said Elizabeth Alexander, a spokesperson for first lady Jill Biden, said in a statement Tuesday.

"The President and First Lady are incredibly grateful to the Secret Service and Executive Residence staff for all they do to keep them, their family, and the country safe," Alexander added.

Commander's lengthy biting history was made public in July, when the conservative group Judicial Watch released records obtained through litigation that identified 10 biting incidents between October 2022 and January 2023 of varying severity.

