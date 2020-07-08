Biden Slams Trump on Coronavirus, Russia: ‘Commander in Chief Who Doesn't Command Anything'

Joe Biden on Wednesday slammed President Donald Trump as a "commander in chief who doesn’t command anything in the fight" against the coronavirus pandemic, also ripping him for "not doing a damn thing" in response to U.S. intelligence that Russia offered the Taliban bounties to kill Americans in Afghanistan.

In an online speech to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Biden referred to reports that there has been "overwhelming evidence" that Russian intelligence officers offered to pay bounties to Taliban fighters who kill Americans, explaining that the scenario made him think of his late son Beau Biden, who fought in Iraq with the Delaware Army National Guard.

