Joe Biden

Biden Makes Staffing Changes After ‘Punch in the Gut’ in Iowa

Anita Dunn will take on a bigger role in the campaign

Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event on Feb.02, 2020, in Dubuque, Iowa.
Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Joe Biden has tapped Anita Dunn, a senior aide, to take on an "expanded role" in the day-to-day operations of his campaign, the first tangible shift in strategy for the one-time national front-runner since a disappointing fourth-place finish in the Iowa caucuses.

The announcement came in an email to staff on Thursday night from campaign manager Greg Schultz and chairman Steve Ricchetti, in which they also acknowledged some staff-level departures after the Iowa "punch in the gut" coupled with new hires and an eye toward Super Tuesday on March 3.

Dunn had already been playing a key role at the highest levels of the Biden operation, primarily focused on communications strategy and debate prep.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Trump administration 35 mins ago

Trump Fires Key Impeachment Witnesses Sondland, Vindman

New Hampshire Primary 17 hours ago

Democrats Prepare for New Hampshire Debate as Urgency Rises

For the full story, go to NBC News

This article tagged under:

Joe Biden2020 Elections
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Real Estate Weather Changing Climate School Closings Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Politics First Read — DMV Community Project Innovation
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us