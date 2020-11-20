Student Debt

Biden is Under Pressure to Forgive Student Debt. Here's Why It's a Racial Issue

Why student loan forgiveness could make a huge impact on Black people for generations

Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden, flanked by US Democratic vice presidential nominee and Senator from California, Kamala Harris
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden is facing mounting pressure to extend student loan debt relief or forgive thousands of indebted dollars for the millions of people who had their loan payments suspended throughout the pandemic.

With payments expected to resume in the new year, action on this front could help many who are out of work or facing financial hardship. Such relief could have a significant impact beyond the pandemic for Black student loan borrowers who are regularly forced to take on higher debt loads to afford college.

Student loan debt hit a record $1.6 trillion among 45 million borrowers in February, and has only increased during the pandemic. Biden’s Plan for Education Beyond High School during his presidential campaign to forgive some student debt has recently gained notoriety as many have called for a complete forgiveness of all such debt.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

masks 4 hours ago

CDC: Mask Mandates Can Slow COVID-19 Spread

coronavirus 20 hours ago

Virus Updates: US Sets New Cases Record With Over 194K

More than 86 percent of Black students take out federal loans to attend four-year institutions compared to about 60 percent of white students, according to data from the National Center for Education Statistics. Student loan cancellation could have a sizable impact on the Black community and shrink the racial wealth gap.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Student DebtJoe Biden
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us