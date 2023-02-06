Joe Biden

Biden Expected to Visit Poland to Mark First Anniversary of Russia's Invasion of Ukraine

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during the Democratic National Committee winter meeting on Feb. 3, 2023, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images (File)

President Joe Biden is expected to travel to Poland this month to mark the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to three people familiar with the planning.

Current planning underway is for Biden to visit Poland near the end of February, the sources told NBC News. The sources noted that the trip is not final until the White House announces it and that the plans could change.

A spokesperson for the National Security Council declined to comment.

It was not immediately clear whether additional stops would be added to the trip.

Get D.C. area news, weather forecasts and lifestyle content to your inbox. Signup for NBC Washington newsletters.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Joe BidenPolandUkraine-Russia War
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us