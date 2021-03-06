Joe Biden

‘Biden Barn' in Pennsylvania Burns Down Overnight

The barn in Reedsville, Mifflin County, was painted in support of President Joe Biden's campaign. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

By Joe Brandt

Reedsville Fire Company

A barn in central Pennsylvania that was painted in support of Joe Biden's presidential campaign burned down, fire officials say.

Firefighters were dispatched to the "Biden Barn" in Reedsville, Mifflin County around 1 a.m. Saturday, the Reedsville Fire Company wrote on Facebook.

Images from the fire company show the barn engulfed in flames. Multiple fire departments responded to the blaze.

State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, who is running for U.S. Senate in the 2022 Democratic primary, said he used the barn in his campaign launch video.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The fire company said police are still investigating the cause of the fire.

This article tagged under:

Joe BidenCENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us