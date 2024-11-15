Betty White to be highlighted in 2025 USPS stamps

Betty White may be headed to a mailbox near you.

The USPS released a sneak peek at its 2025 stamps and the late icon of American television will be getting a design of her own.

The image of the late “Golden Girls” actor is among several new stamps that will be featured next year, the Postal Service revealed on Friday.

The USPS said that White “shared her wit and warmth with viewers for seven decades” and "gained younger generations of fans entering her 90s.”

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

(USPS)

The stamp's digital illustration, inspired by a 2010 photograph of White, depicts the performer smiling against a purple backdrop.

White died in December 2021 after suffering a stroke at the age of 99.

The 2025 USPS stamp collection features several remarkable lines, including the Black Heritage series honoring the esteemed American musician and songwriter Allen Toussaint, a Love stamp celebrating "the universal experience of love," and a nature series showcasing 15 stunning views of The Appalachian Trail, alongside the American Vistas and Vibrant Leaves collections.

Additionally, the collection includes a Lunar New Year: Year of the Snake stamp, 10 baby wild animal designs and iconic winter landscapes.

The postal service said that additional stamps will soon be announced and the designs listed above could change.

The “Hot in Cleveland” and “The Golden Girls” star died weeks shy of her 100th birthday, according to her agent.