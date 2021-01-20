inauguration

Bernie Sanders' Mittens Are Trending. Here's Why

The mittens, which he also wore while campaigning for president last year, were made in Vermont and even have their own Twitter account

By Marc Fortier

With all of the pomp and circumstance surrounding President Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday, who would have thought that a certain Vermont senator's mittens would be captivating people's attention?

Yet Sen. Bernie Sanders' brown winter handwear was all over Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday.

The mittens, which he also wore while campaigning for president last year, were made in Vermont and even have their own Twitter account.

According to the Vermont alternative weekly newspaper Seven Days, the mittens were made by Jen Ellis, a teacher from Essex Junction, two years ago. She reportedly made them out of wool repurposed from sweaters and lined them with fleece.

She may need to start making more, if the reaction on social media is any indication of their popularity.

"'I am once again asking for a space heater,'" Twitter user @daisy_razor wrote.

"Bernie with zero sartorial consideration. Just full Vermont grandfather," BET social media manager Kozza Babumba commented.

