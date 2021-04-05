March Madness

Baylor, Gonzaga Meet for Men's NCAA Title

Gonzaga is bidding to become the first undefeated team since Indiana in 1976

Teams stand for the National Anthem before the game between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Baylor Bears prior to the start of the National Championship game of the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 5, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Brett Wilhelm/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The two top-ranked men's college basketball teams in the country square off for the national championship Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Baylor made a mockery of the first Final Four game on Saturday, stifling Houston for a chance at the program's first national title. Then Gonzaga made miracles happen, winning on one of the greatest shots in NCAA Tournament history.

The teams were supposed to meet four months ago to the day in Indianapolis.

There are no surprises in the starting lineups for Baylor and Gonzaga in the national championship game.

The Bears will go with their dynamic backcourt of All-American guard Jared Butler, defensive player of the year Davion Mitchell and sharp-shooter MaCio Teague. Mark Vital and Flo Thamba will patrol the paint for them.

The Bulldogs will counter with Jalen Suggs, whose buzzer-beating 3-pointer in overtime sent them past UCLA in the semifinals, alongside fellow guards Andrew Nembhard and Joel Ayayi. All-American forward Corey Kispert and Drew Timme, who also had a monster game against the Bruins, will round out the starters.

The game officials will be Bo Boroski, Keith Kimble and Randy McCall.

