William Barr

Barr Agrees to Testify Before House Judiciary Committee in March

Democrats plan to ask Barr about the decision to propose a reduction in the sentence for Roger Stone

Trump
AP

Attorney General Bill Barr has agreed to testify before the House Judiciary Committee next month as Democrats express numerous concerns about his Justice Department tenure, the committee said Wednesday.

"We are writing to confirm your agreement to testify before the House Judiciary Committee on March 31, 2020," Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., and the 22 other Democratic members of the panel said in a letter to Barr on Wednesday.

Democrats wrote that they plan to ask Barr questions about the Justice Department's decision to overrule career prosecutors and propose a reduction in the sentence for Trump confidante Roger Stone

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

recall 53 mins ago

Ford Recalls 240K Vehicles Over Suspension Problem

1 hour ago

Roger Stone Backlash: Dems Demand Barr’s Resignation, Call for Investigation

For the full story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

William BarrDonald TrumpTrump administration
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Real Estate Weather Changing Climate School Closings Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Politics First Read — DMV Community Project Innovation
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us