Bald eagle cocaine: Boater finds over $1 million of drugs in the Florida Keys

"Mariners in a private vessel found a package containing approximately 21 individually wrapped kilograms of suspected cocaine" about seven miles off of Islamorada, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said

A boater found 65 pounds of cocaine worth over $1 million floating in the Florida Keys, according to the U.S. Border Patrol. 

The discovery was made around noon on Saturday, when "mariners in a private vessel found a package containing approximately 21 individually wrapped kilograms of suspected cocaine" about seven miles off of Islamorada, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office turned the drugs, wrapped in black packaging with an image of a bald eagle mid-flight, over to the U.S. Border Patrol.

Video shared by Samuel Briggs II, the acting chief patrol agent of the U.S. Border Patrol, shows authorities wheeling the drugs away.

Briggs said he appreciated the support of the good Samaritans who turned in the cocaine.

