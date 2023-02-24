Recovery efforts have ended after a worker was trapped underneath a concrete slab when a balcony collapsed at a condominium complex in Sea Isle City, New Jersey, on Friday.

Overnight an officer on the scene told NBC10's Brenna Weick that "no one is left in this building," hours after the rescue operation began.

Officials have not yet revealed the condition or identity of the trapped worker on the seventh floor balcony though they have said the situation is now a recovery operation.

The trapped individual was one of three workers involved in the incident. Police have said that two workers -- who suffered minor injuries -- were on the eighth floor balcony at the Spinnaker Condominiums on 3600 Boardwalk around 2:30 p.m. while a third worker was on the seventh floor balcony below.

Officials said the eighth floor balcony then collapsed onto the seventh floor balcony, trapping the worker on the lower floor underneath thousands of pounds of rubble.

Joye Fiocchi, a Sea Isle City resident, told NBC10 she heard the collapse.

“I was in the kitchen. I’m getting a cup of coffee and I hear this horrible crash," she said. "Loud crash. And I ran to my back balcony and looked over and I just heard this blood-curdling scream.”

Firefighters from multiple departments, police and multiple Search & Rescue teams all responded to the scene and were trying to get the worker out. Captain Matt Johnson of the Cape May County Urban Search & Rescue Team spoke with NBC10 about the challenges the rescuers were facing.

“Stabilizing the slabs below to prevent any further collapse," he said. "Again we don’t know what caused this collapse to happen so we need to think worst-case scenario, prevent those other floors from collapsing. We’re guessing each floor weighs around 11,000 pounds. So it’s quite a bit of work to stabilize that before we could send our first responders in to conduct a rescue.”

“He was crushed underneath the collapse," Sea Isle City Police Lieutenant Jim McQuillen said. "We’ve switched now from a rescue effort to a recovery at this point.”

This is a breaking news story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.