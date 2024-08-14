Australian meteorologist Nate Byrne has delivered the morning weather forecast on ABC News Breakfast for more than seven years — but at the end of the day, he's human, too.

While giving his morning report on Monday, Byrne informed viewers that he was "going to need to stop for a second" because he was having a panic attack, as shown in a clip ABC News Australia posted on social media. He handed the broadcast back to anchor Lisa Miller.

Miller took over, directing the audience to an article Byrne wrote in 2022 about his experience with anxiety and panic attacks.

"It's fantastic that he has been so open and transparent about it," she said. Byrne rejoined Millar and co-host Michael Rowland later on in the broadcast, thanking them for their support and laughing as Rowland cracked a joke.

A panic attack causes "sudden, temporary feelings of fear and strong physical reactions in response to ordinary, nonthreatening situation," according to Cleveland Clinic. Symptoms can include chest pain, difficulty breathing, trembling, a racing heart, sweating and nausea, as well as intense terror or a smothering sensation.

Panic attacks typically happen unexpectedly and last five to 20 minutes, but some may last up to an hour. They are common, Cleveland Clinic said, with up to 11% of Americans experiencing a panic attack every year.

Byrne said his first-ever panic attack was on live TV.

"It was absolutely terrifying, and completely reshaped my understanding of mental health," Byrne wrote in his article. "As I stood there under the studio lights, talking to people having their morning coffee and wiping sleep from their eyes, my heart was racing, I was gasping for breath and sweat was pouring out of every pore as my brain screamed 'RUN!'"

Byrne said he consulted a doctor and psychologist, and that while he was initially prescribed beta blockers, he no longer uses them. He picked up strategies like pressing his thumbnail into the side of his finger to distract his brain when he gets an attack on air, which he said happens about once per year.

"I had no idea about the complete lack of control you can sometimes have over your brain, nor the ways in which it can take over," Byrne wrote. "Watching back the videos of me having a panic attack on live television has shown me that it's not always obvious what's going on from the outside — I look far more in control than I was feeling, though I can see the telltale signs of panic that others might miss."

He added that talking about his panic attacks and seeking treatment has helped him live with and manage his anxiety.

Byrne has received an outpouring of support from social media users praising him for his honesty and the ABC team for rallying around him.

"He handled that like a trooper," one user commented on ABC News Australia's Instagram video.

"This is the BEST thing I've seen in ages!" another said. "Making the work place a safe place for all - even on live tv!!"