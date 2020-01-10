Australia

Australian Sheepdog Saves Hundreds of Animals From Fire

Patsy is credited with bringing more than 220 sheep to safety during Australia's devastating wildfires

Wildfires rage under plumes of smoke in Bairnsdale, Australia on Dec. 30, 2019.
Glen Morey via AP

As fires closed in around her, Patsy went to work, NBC News reports.

Stephen Hill credits his dog, a shepherd mix, with bringing more than 220 sheep to safety during Australia’s devastating wildfires.

On New Year’s Eve, Hill rushed to his cousin’s farm when he saw a massive blaze quickly approaching the small Victoria town of Corryong, which is about 220 miles southwest of Canberra.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Iran 6 hours ago

House Approves Measure to Restrain Trump’s Actions on Iran

Iran 1 hour ago

Iran Denies Missile Hit Plane, Calls on West to Share Data

He arrived at the farm where he works about 4:15 AM and found Patsy, who joined him on a four-wheeler, and headed toward a barn where the sheep were gathered.

"If you haven’t got a good dog, you can’t do so much with the sheep," Hill told NBC News. "They’re really difficult to move in any way, shape or form unless you have a good dog."

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Australiawildfire
Local U.S. & World Weather Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Videos Politics First Read — DMV Community Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us