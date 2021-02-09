West Texas

Attorney-at-Paw? Filter Makes Lawyer Look Like Cat in Court

A West Texas judge has a word of caution to those attending court hearings via Zoom: Always check for filters before logging on.

Judge Roy Ferguson’s warning comes after an attorney accidentally joined a video court hearing while using a Zoom filter that made him appear like a fluffy white kitten.

“I’m here live. I’m not a cat,” the attorney said.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Donald Trump 8 hours ago

Live Updates: Impeachment Prosecutors Say Case Based on ‘Facts'; Trump Attorney Calls it ‘Ridiculous'

Kobe Bryant 8 hours ago

Pilot's Decision to Fly Into Clouds to Blame in Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash, NTSB Says

“I can see that,” replied Ferguson, whose district covers five counties in West Texas, including the town of Marfa.

The short video clip, which was shared online by Ferguson, ends with others coaching the attorney on how to remove the cat filter.

The judge said on Twitter: “These fun moments are a by-product of the legal profession’s dedication to ensuring that the justice system continues to function in these tough times. Everyone involved handled it with dignity, and the filtered lawyer showed incredible grace. True professionalism all around!”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

West Texas
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Black History Month Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us