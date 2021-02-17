7 Shot Near Transit Station in North Philadelphia

An elderly man is fighting for his life while six other people, including a teen girl, are recovering after a gunman shot seven people in broad daylight near a busy SEPTA station in Philadelphia’s Olney section Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred around 2:50 p.m. at Broad Street and Olney Avenue near the Olney Transportation Center and Albert Einstein Medical Center.

A 22-year-old man was shot once in the back, a 21-year-old man was shot once in the right leg, a 53-year-old man was shot in the right leg, a 36-year-old woman was shot in the right thigh, a 70-year-old man was shot in the right thigh, a 17-year-old girl was shot in the right arm and a 71-year-old man was shot once in the stomach and multiple times in both legs.

Six of the victims were taken to the Albert Einstein Medical Center while a seventh victim was taken by police to Temple University Hospital.

The 71-year-old man is currently in critical condition while the six other victims are stable.

Two guns were also recovered and at least one person was apprehended in connection to the shooting.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw responded to the scene.

"This is happening far too often. It's happening in broad daylight. And we need everyone to come together to help us solve these cases," Outlaw said.

