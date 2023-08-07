At least 3 dead after bus carrying dozens and vehicle collide on Pennsylvania interstate

At least three people were killed and others injured after a bus carrying as many as 50 people and a passenger vehicle crashed on a Pennsylvania freeway late Sunday night, authorities said.

The collision unfolded just before 11:50 p.m. ET on Sunday on the southbound lanes of Interstate 81 in Lower Paxton Township in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania State Police said in a news release.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash, but police said the bus, which was carrying around 45 to 50 people, was left flipped on its side following the collision.

Some were also taken to a hospital for injuries ranging from "minor to critical" police said. They said they could not yet provide a number for how many people had been injured.

The Chambers Hill Fire Department was designated as a location for passengers and loved ones to reunite. Police said more information would be provided as it becomes available.

