NASA

Astronauts stuck in space expected to return to Earth Tuesday

The SpaceX Dragon undocked from the International Space Station shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday morning

By Alysha Palumbo

NBC Universal, Inc.

A massive homecoming is in store for four astronauts making their descent down to Earth.

Sunita Williams and Butch Willmore have endured about nine months in space, after several failed attempts to bring them home.

Needless to say, their families and communities can't wait to welcome them with open arms.

Students and teachers at Sunita Williams Elementary School — along with the entire Needham community — will surely be excited to welcome Suni home.

The SpaceX Dragon undocked from the International Space Station shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Splashdown is scheduled for shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday, off Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Williams' and Wilmore's mission was supposed to last about 10 days, but concerns over Starliner’s propulsion system left them up in space for nine months.

Williams reflected on their extended time in space earlier this month – with a mix of emotions to be headed back home.

“This very unique place gives you an amazing perspective, not only out the window, obviously, but also just on how to solve problems," Williams said. "I don't want to lose that, that spark of inspiration and in that perspective when I leave, so I'm going to have to bottle it somehow.”

Following the splashdown Tuesday evening, crews will be in place to recover the SpaceX Dragon and get the astronauts onto a ship. Then, they will be flown to Johnson Space Center in Houston.

