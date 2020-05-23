Santa Cruz

Ashes of 8-Year-Old Killed in Calif. Stolen From Father

Family members said they just want the urn returned, no questions asked.

By NBC Bay Area staff

Tragedy struck the Santa Cruz, California area in 2015 when 8-year-old Maddy Middleton was allegedly killed by a teenage boy. Now, her ashes have been stolen.

Family members said the urn holding Middleton’s ashes was taken out of her father’s car where he had been keeping it in the glove box.

Family members said they just want the urn returned, no questions asked.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

coronavirus May 23

US Virus Updates: New York Times’ Front Page Memorializes the Dead

China 11 hours ago

Hong Kong Police Fire Tear Gas, Water Cannon at Protesters

Middleton first went missing before her body was eventually found in a dumpster at the apartment complex where she lived.

Police arrested Adrian Gonzalez, then 15, in connection to her death. Gonzalez pleaded not guilty.

Anyone with information about the stolen ashes is asked to call police.

This article tagged under:

Santa Cruzhomicide
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Health Changing Minds Safe at Home U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene NBCLX Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us