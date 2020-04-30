Michael Flynn

As Michael Flynn Seeks to Withdraw Guilty Plea, Unsealed Docs Could Help Attack FBI’s Case

The documents could provide lawyers for Trump's former national security adviser with new ammunition against the law enforcement agency

In this June 24, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump’s former National Security Adviser, Michael Flynn, leaves the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse in Washington, DC.
A federal judge late Wednesday unsealed a new set of documents provided to lawyers for Michael Flynn, the former Trump national security adviser who is seeking to withdraw his guilty plea, that could provide them with new ammunition to attack the FBI's handling of the case.

One of the pages is a handwritten note, apparently from an FBI official, about the bureau's interview with Flynn. "What's our goal? Truth/Admission or get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired?" Elsewhere, it says, "we have a case on Flynn + Russians."

Flynn pleaded guilty in 2017 to charges that he lied to the FBI by falsely denying that he had conversations with Russia's ambassador to the United States during the Trump transition. But he has since replaced his original legal team with a new group of lawyers, and they have aggressively argued that Flynn was tricked into lying.

Flynn's newly appointed lawyers have repeatedly argued that the FBI committed misconduct in its handling of the investigation. One of them, Sidney Powell, said in a court filing last week that Flynn "was deliberately set up and framed by corrupt agents at the top of the FBI."

