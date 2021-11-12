alexandra morales

Arrest Made in Death of Georgia Teacher Found in Car in Mexico

Mexican officials did not provide a cause of death

Getty Images

A man has been arrested in the death of a Georgia teacher who was found dead while vacationing in Mexico.

Alexandra Morales, who was in the country to visit family and attend a concert, was discovered dead in a car in Jalisco state on Tuesday, Mexican officials said Thursday.

A man was arrested in connection to the death of the 24-year-old woman, the Jalisco state prosecutor’s office said. Mexican officials did not provide further details about the suspect or a possible cause of death.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

