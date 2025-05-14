The husband of a Chester County woman who went missing in 2017 has been charged with killing her, according to officials.

Allen Gould, 60, was arrested on Wednesday, May 15, 2025, eight years after his wife, Anna Maciejewska, was reported missing when she didn't show up for work in April 2017.

According to court documents, Gould reported Maciejewska as missing on April 12, 2017. He told officials that he saw her two days before while she was leaving for work.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

As investigators worked to figure out what happened to her, they found that her life "came to an abrupt stop" on March 29, 2017, according to the court document. This sudden change in her behaviors led investigators to believe that she was not missing, but murdered.

A source told NBC Philadelphia that on Wednesday, May 14, that there was a heavy police presence outside of the home where Maciejewska had lived in Chester County.

Gould is accused of waiting to report what happened, destroying evidence and disposing of Maciejewska's body, documents say. Gould is also accused of pretending to be Maciejewska by using her electronic devices to communicate with her family and coworkers.

NBC Philadelphia obtained court documents showing that he was arrested and charged with murder, criminal homicide, abuse of corpse, false reports, unsworn falsification to authorities, tampering with physical evidence and other offenses.

Gould remains jailed without bail in the Chester County Prison. His attorney, Evan Kelly, released a statement on his client's behalf on Wednesday.

“After years of innuendo, Mr. Gould is looking forward to the opportunity to clear his name in court," Kelly wrote.

Reporting Anna Maciejewska missing

Anna Maciejewska was 43 years old when she was reported as missing in the spring of 2017. Over the course of the years-long investigation, officials came to find that Maciejewska had a regular routine and kept in touch with her friends and loved ones regularly.

Maciejewska worked for a company based in West Chester, Pennsylvania, for about 17 years.

Maciejewska commuted to work in her blue-colored Audi A4 sedan and had a regular 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. schedule. Officials said that she made a good salary and saved a large portion of her take-home earnings.

She had many friends and was involved in several community clubs and organizations. Maciejewska married Allen Gould in 2006 and in 2013 she had her first, and only, child.

Maciejewska would travel back to Europe to visit her family in Poland regularly and many times she took her son and husband with her.

According to investigators, Maciejewska and Gould would disagree often about parenting styles when it came to their son.

It was just after 7:30 p.m. on April 11, 2017, when an employee at Maciejewska's work called Pennsylvania State Police to report that she was missing. The coworker told troopers that she did not call to report that she wouldn't be going into the office for two days and the coworker explained this was out of the ordinary for Maciejewska.

Maciejewska's coworker also said that she had contacted Gould because she worried for Maciejewska, but Gould explained to her that he had not seen his wife since the morning of April 10. Gould told Maciejewska's coworker during this conversation that he was going to wait one more day for her to come home before he called police.

Right after this phone call to State Police by Maciejewska's coworker, troopers got a second call from one of Maciejewska's neighbors, officials said. The neighbor told troopers that he was close to Maciejewska's family in Poland.

The neighbor reported that Maciejewska had not spoken with her family since March 27, 2017, which was out of the ordinary for her. He also explained that she had plans to go to Poland during this time frame, but never went. Her neighbor told troopers that he was worried and suspicious about what was happening.

A trooper with Pennsylvania State Police went to the home where Maciejewska and Gould were living to conduct a welfare check, but no one was home when he tried making contact.

It wasn't until April 12, 2017, two days later, that Gould called Pennsylvania State Police himself to report that his wife was missing. He told the dispatcher that Maciejewska didn't come home from work on April 10 like she was supposed to.

Gould told the dispatcher that he called her place of work to try and find her. He said that this was when he found out she never made it to work on April 10 or April 11.

Investigators said that Gould's behavior during this phone call was not considered as typical behavior when a loved one is calling to report a missing person.

About an hour and a half later, when a trooper showed up to Gould's home, he said that Maciejewska had left for work on April 10 "in a panic" because she was late for a meeting. The trooper noticed that Maciejewska's iPhone was on the kitchen table going through an update/restart.

Gould told the trooper that his wife had left his phone behind that morning because she didn't have time to wait for it to update, officials said.

He explained that Maciejewska had never run away from home and she had never indicated that she would hurt herself, according to the criminal complaint. Gould also said that his wife had started to pack for a trip to Poland and was supposed to leave on April 10 or 11, but it wasn't solidified.

When the trooper gave Gould the missing person's document to fill out, he noted that Gould had a hard time filling out the fields.

Later that same day, on April 12, Maciejewska's nephew reported that she was missing and her family was worried. Her nephew said that she was supposed to go to Poland for her father's birthday. He said he believed she didn't go because Gould didn't want her to.

According to Maciejewska's nephew, the last time anyone in the family heard from her is when she sent a text to wish him a happy birthday on March 30, 2017.

On Wednesday, May 14, 2025, Chester County District Attorney Christopher de Barrena-Sarobe told reporters that the text message stuck out during their investigation because it was written in Polish, but the grammar was wrong even though Maciejewska was fluent.

Maciejewska also told friends and family that her marriage to Gould was not doing well and there had been known problems.

A friend of Maciejewska talked to a Pennsylvania State Police trooper and said she had also learned that Maciejewska had a troubled marriage to Gould and that the two argued regularly about how to raise their son. Maciejewska told her friend that she wanted a divorce and had set a date to discuss getting a divorce.

A second friend told troopers that she was told by Maciejewska that the conversation about a divorce with Gould went well. Maciejewska had expressed she was afraid to leave Gould because she didn't want to lose her son.

Allen Gould questioned for Anna Maciejewska's disappearance

Allen Gould was interviewed by law enforcement on April 14, 2017, and told them that his wife had suffered from a miscarriage in October of 2016 and was diagnosed with depression.

During the interview, a trooper walked through the home and found that Maciejewska's things, like her phone, Apple Watch, and medications, were in the kitchen. Divorce papers were also seen in the master bedroom.

When asked, Gould explained that he and his son went to the YMCA for swimming and tennis lessons and to a movie theater on the night of April 9, 2017, before Maciejewska allegedly went missing.

A few days later, another law enforcement official spoke with a neighbor who said she saw Gould driving Maciejewska's Audi sedan around the first week of April 2017.

One week later, Gould was asked to meet for another interview with law enforcement but he hesitated and gave excuses that he couldn't go. He did eventually agree to meet the next day for the interview, but when the time came, he did not show up, officials said.

In June of 2017, investigators spoke with two people who cleaned the home owned by Maciejewska and Gould. They described the house as messy. When they went to the house on April 13, 2017, they said they found it strange how the sinks in the master bathroom were so clean it looked as though no one had used them.

Another thing that stuck out to the cleaners as off was that all of the old rags inside the house were gone and replaced with new rags, officials said.

Finding Anna's missing blue Audi

It wasn't until May 8, 2017, when officials found Anna Maciejewska's blue-colored Audi parked in an overflow lot at a private residence community over one mile away from her home.

When troopers found the car, it was locked. After getting the keys to the car from Allen Gould, investigators found her purse in the trunk that had her ID, money and credit cards.

Investigators also said that they found the Audi to be thoroughly cleaned but there was a strange white substance on the driver's side door handle.

Officials explained that there wasn't any blood or signs of struggle in the car.

The driver's seat was also pushed back too far for where Maciejewska would have been comfortable, according to investigators.

Residents at the private community where the Audi was found said they did not know Maciejewska and they didn't see her or any sort of disturbances.

Searching Anna's Audi for clues

Investigators were able to download information from the computer system of Anna Maciejewska's Audi sedan.

They found that the car was never started on April 10, 2017, when Gould claimed Maciejewska had left for work in a hurry.

The computer information showed that the car was driven on April 11, 2017, around 1:30 a.m. The car was not moved again until Pennsylvania State Police took it for the investigation on May 15, 2017.

Anna's employer shares timeline

Anna Maciejewska worked for Voya, based in West Chester, and a coworker gave investigators a timeline of her activity while at work.

According to this timeline, the last person Maciejewska spoke to in person was her supervisor on March 26, 2017. All communication from Maciejewska after this happened through text messaging.

During the conversation with her supervisor, Maciejewska asked to take off during the week of April 4, 2017, so she could go to Poland.

Her supervisor told investigators that he had overheard an argument that Maciejewska had over the phone with Gould on March 13, 2017.

Her credentials were used to log into the company's network on her laptop on March 27, 28 and 29 of 2017 with her laptop powering down for the final time on March 29, 2017, at 3:07 p.m.

Maciejewska's supervisor also said that they got several text messages from her phone that stated she was sick between April 3 and April 5, 2017. The final text message on April 5 claimed that Maciejewska would return to work on April 10. According to the affidavit, investigators believe Maciejewska was dead and did not send these messages, but think Gould sent them to buy time before the police got involved.

Her supervisor confirmed that Maciejewska never showed up to work on April 10, 2017. The next day, her supervisor called Gould who said he didn't know where she was.

Her supervisor gave investigators four voicemails that were left by Gould on Maciejewska's office phone on April 11. In all of them, he asked where she was, complained that everyone was asking where she was, and said he drove by their second home looking for her, according to officials.

2017 search of Gould's home

On July 12, 2017, Pennsylvania State Police and Chester County Detectives executed a search warrant at the Malvern home where Gould lived.

As officials investigated his home, Gould asked a trooper if they had found his wife yet.

According to court documents, the trooper replied by saying, "We are here because you murdered your wife." And, to this, Gould showed no visible reaction, according to the criminal complaint. Gould did not claim he was innocent, did not deny the accusation and didn't ask any more questions, officials said.

During the search, officials found several electronic devices, a check written by Maciejewska to her lawyer, handwritten notes and printed out results from a Google translation of how to say happy birthday in Polish, according to the criminal complaint.

An external hard drive and a burner phone were also found inside the house. On the hard drive, investigators discovered that Gould researched criminal defense attorneys.

It was discovered that Gould purchased three blue-colored tarps from Home Depot on May 21, 2016, one year before Maciejewska went missing, according to the criminal complaint. Investigators said that when they searched Gould's home they never found any of the tarps.

A human remains detection canine was brought in and, officials said, he was alert while in the northeast corner of Gould's property. While searching that area, investigators found that the soil was disturbed and slightly higher than the dirt surrounding it. A small piece of tarp and burnt debris were also seen mixed into the soil.

Plans to divorce

Throughout the investigation, officials found several examples of Anna Maciejewska taking steps to divorce Allen Gould.

Maciejewska had been taking divorce counseling classes at the local community college and had asked the teacher how to legally take her son out of the country and to Poland, officials said.

In text message conversations between her and Gould leading up to her disappearance, she made clear statements that she was not satisfied.

"I am suffering," Maciejewska texted on March 6, 2017. "I am depressed you wasted 10 years of my life, my things are destroyed I missed on life experiences I will never get back."