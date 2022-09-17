Arkansas Man Amputates His Leg in Front of 5-Year-Old Daughter, Officials Say

An Arkansas man amputated his right leg with a saw last month in front of his 5-year-old daughter, according to court records filed last week.

Shannon Cox, 48, is facing a felony charge of endangering the welfare of a minor, according to a probable cause affidavit.

On Aug. 2, a corporal with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office found a naked Cox, who was “missing a portion of his right leg,” on the ground in front of a residence, the affidavit said.

When the officer asked Cox what caused the injury, he said a “chop saw," according to the affidavit.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Cox was airlifted to a hospital, the affidavit said.

Read the full story here at NBCNews.com.