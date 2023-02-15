Arkansas

Arkansas Lawmaker, at a Hearing, Asks Transgender Woman if She Has a Penis

Gasps could be heard from the gallery after the Republican state senator asked a trans health care professional about her genitalia.

Arkansas Senate Judiciary Committee

An Arkansas lawmaker shocked onlookers this week when he asked a transgender health care professional about her genitals at a hearing on a bill that would prohibit gender-affirming care for minors.

Gwendolyn Herzig, a pharmacist who is a trans woman, was testifying Monday in support of the treatment for minors during a state Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

“You said that you’re a trans woman?” Republican state Sen. Matt McKee asked Herzig. “Do you have a penis?”

The audience erupted, with some audibly gasping and at least one person shouting, "Disgraceful."

Herzig, who holds a doctorate of pharmacy, then added: "I'm a health care professional, a doctor. Please treat me as such. Next question, please."

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

Arkansaslgbtq
