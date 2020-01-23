Antonio Brown Turns Himself in to Police 24 Hours After Arrest Warrant Issued

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown has turned himself in to police one day after authorities issued a warrant for his arrest, his attorney Eric Schwartzreich said Thursday night.

Brown will spend the night in jail, his lawyer said. He is expected to appear before a judge Friday morning.

Schwartzreich said "there is a lot more to these charges" and they are "an overcharge." He expects the charges will be dropped and Brown will be acquitted.

In a press release Wednesday, the Hollywood Police Department said Brown is being charged with one count of burglary with battery, one count of burglary of an occupied conveyance and one count of criminal mischief.

Police responded to Brown's Hollywood, Florida, home on Tuesday, where they arrested his trainer, Glen Holt, on a battery charge, officials said.

Officers were able to take Holt into custody, but were unsuccessful in making contact with Brown.

Holt, 35, was charged with one count of burglary with battery. He was booked into jail, where he was being held on $20,000 bond Wednesday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

The alleged victim, the driver of a tractor-trailer moving truck, was seen leaving the scene.

Police announced earlier this month that their athletic league had severed ties with Brown after a series of tense confrontations at his home.