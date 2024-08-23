Germany

An attack at a festival in a German city kills 3 people and wounds 4 seriously, police say

The festival marking the city's 650th anniversary began on Friday and was supposed to run through Sunday

Three people were killed and four were seriously wounded in an attack on Friday at a festival in the western German city of Solingen, police said.

Police said that the perpetrator was on the run, German news agency dpa reported.

The “Festival of Diversity,” marking the city’s 650th anniversary, began on Friday and was supposed to run through Sunday, with several stages in central streets offering attractions such as live music, cabaret and acrobatics.

Solingen has about 160,000 residents and is located near the bigger cities of Cologne and Duesseldorf.

