3 Killed When Amtrak Train From Chicago Derails in Montana

Photos posted on social media showed multiple rail cars tipped over.

Three people were killed and a unknown number of injuries were reported Saturday when an Amtrak train that originated in Chicago derailed in north central Montana on the way its final destination in Seattle, local law enforcement said.

Five cars on Empire Builder Train 7/27 derailed at approximately 5 p.m., near the town of Joplin, an Amtrak spokesperson said. A total 147 passengers and 13 crew members were on board.

At least three deaths were reported, according to the Liberty County Sheriff's Department in Montana.

Information about the number of those hurt and the severity of injuries wasn't immediately available.

Amtrak was working with local authorities to transport the injured and safely evacuate the remaining passengers, officials said.

Photos posted on social media showed multiple rail cars tipped over.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

