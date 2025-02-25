Crime and Courts

American woman in custody after newborn is thrown from Paris hotel window

The baby was reportedly thrown from a second-floor window of a hotel on Monday morning, according to the Paris prosecutor.

By The Associated Press

File. A photo shows the Eiffel Tower partially engulfed by fog in Paris, on February 5, 2025.
THIBAUD MORITZ/AFP via Getty Images

A young American woman on a European trip was taken into custody after she allegedly threw a newborn out of a hotel window in Paris, killing the baby, authorities said Tuesday.

The baby was reportedly thrown from a second-floor window of a hotel on Monday morning, according to the Paris prosecutor. Emergency responders rushed the newborn to the hospital, but the child was pronounced dead.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

The mother was traveling through Europe from the U.S. with a group of young adults. She was taken to a hospital for medical treatment following childbirth and has been placed in custody there, officials said.

The child protection police unit has been tasked with investigating the case as a homicide of a minor under 15 years old.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Authorities are considering the possibility of pregnancy denial, a condition in which a woman remains unaware of or in denial about her pregnancy until labor.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Washington Commanders The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Politics Entertainment News 4 Your Home Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us