American Airlines plane catches fire at Denver airport gate

Passengers were evacuated on slides and no injuries have been reported.

By NBC Staff and The Associated Press

An American Airlines Airbus A321-231 aircraft
Kevin Carter/Getty Images

An American Airlines plane caught fire while sitting at a gate at Denver International Airport on Thursday, prompting slides to be deployed so passengers could evacuate quickly.

An American Airlines official confirmed that the flight had taken off from Colorado Springs and diverted to Denver after takeoff. Dallas Fort Worth International Airport was the flight's planned destination.

“After landing safely and taxiing to the gate at Denver International Airport (DEN), American Airlines Flight 1006 experienced an engine-related issue. The 172 customers and six crew members deplaned and are being relocated to the terminal. We thank our crew members, DEN team and first responders for their quick and decisive action with the safety of everyone on board and on the ground as the priority,” an airport spokesperson told NBC News

No injuries were reported, and firefighters put out the blaze by the evening, the spokesperson said.

Copyright The Associated Press

