Amal Clooney Quits Envoy Role in Protest of Britain's ‘Lamentable' Brexit Legislation

International human rights lawyer Amal Clooney has quit her role as Britain's special envoy on media freedom in protest at the country's intention to break international law over Brexit-related legislation.

Clooney was appointed in 2019 to advise Britain on legal and policy initiatives that governments can adopt to improve media freedom, but abruptly cut short her role on Friday.

"It is lamentable for the U.K. to be speaking of its intention to violate an international treaty signed by the Prime Minister less than a year ago," said Clooney in a letter to British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab.

"It threatens to embolden autocratic regimes that violate international law with devastating consequences all over the world," added the lawyer, who is married to movie-star George Clooney.

A Foreign Ministry spokesperson told NBC News in response to the resignation: "We’d like to thank Amal Clooney for all her work as Special Envoy to defend journalists and promote media freedom around the world."

