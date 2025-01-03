Alcohol labels should carry cancer risk warning, US surgeon general urges

Alcoholic drinks should carry cancer risk warning labels, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said in a report Friday.

The report cites a direct link between alcohol consumption and at least seven types of cancer, including of the breast, colorectal, liver and mouth. An estimated 16.4% of total breast cancer cases are linked to drinking alcohol.

There are about 100,000 alcohol-related cancer cases and about 20,000 alcohol-related cancer deaths in the U.S. each year, the report found. Alcohol is the third-leading cause of cancer in the U.S., after tobacco and obesity.

While research has shown a link between alcohol and cancer, "the majority of Americans are unaware of this risk," Murthy said in a statement.

Alcohol can cause cancer in several ways, including damaging DNA and altering hormone levels, according to the report.

Along with new warning labels, the surgeon general's report also recommends reassessing the guideline limits for alcohol consumption to account for cancer risk. Current dietary guidelines recommend people drink alcohol in moderation, defined as two drinks a day for men and one drink for women.

Any change to the beverage labels requires congressional authorization.

An update to federal dietary guidelines coming this year is expected to include new recommendations about how much alcohol people should drink.

A report on alcohol consumption conducted by a group within the Department of Health and Human Services is set to be published in the coming weeks. That report will help determine the 2025 dietary guidelines.

