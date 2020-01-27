Alabama

Alabama Dock Fire: Fire Chief Confirms Deaths, 35 Boats Destroyed

Firefighting and rescue operations have been taking place on land and in the water.

 A fire chief in Alabama is confirming fatalities in a massive fire at a boat dock.

Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Necklaus isn't saying how many people have died. Earlier, he said seven people were hospitalized and seven others were missing after a fire destroyed at least 35 boats docked in Jackson County Park.

Crews were called to the fire at about 12:30 a.m. on Monday. The chief said most of the vessels were houseboats.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Kobe Bryant 2 hours ago

Kobe Bryant Left Deep Legacy in LA Sports, Basketball World

Donald Trump 56 mins ago

Democrats Demand Bolton Testify as Impeachment Trial Resumes

The Jackson County Emergency Management Agency says firefighting and rescue operations have been taking place on land and in the water.

The park on the Tennessee River includes a boat ramp, a dock and a restaurant, and offers boat rentals, according to Jackson County's government website.

CORRECTION (Jan. 27, 2020, 8:24 a.m. ET): An earlier version of this story misspelled Gene Necklaus' surname.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Alabama
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather School Closings Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Politics First Read — DMV Community Project Innovation Harris' Heroes Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us