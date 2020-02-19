Airports Warn of Chaos With Looming Real ID License Deadline

The nation’s airports are warning of chaos for passengers if the White House doesn’t postpone the looming Real ID deadline, NBC News reports.

The law requires airline passengers to present a Real ID-compliant driver's license or ID card at Transportation Security Administration checkpoints in airports as of Oct. 1. Those licenses require more proof of identification than regular licenses, and are generally marked with star on the top.

But while states have already issued 95 million Real IDs, that represents just 34% of the total, leaving two-thirds of the country with about seven months to get a REAL ID if they hope to use a license to board a plane.

