Small jet crashes in Northeast Philly shortly after takeoff

A small plane crashed shortly after takeoff in Northeast Philadelphia near the Roosevelt Mall Friday night, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Surveillance video appeared to show the jet crashing to the ground near the intersection of Roosevelt Boulevard and Cottman Avenue around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 31, 2025.

The FAA released a statement around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 31 reporting that a Learjet 55 crashed after leaving Northeast Philadelphia Airport.

It was not immediately clear how many people were on the plane. The FAA said there were two people and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said six people were reportedly on board the flight heading for Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri.

The Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management took to social media to alert residents in the area that roads are closed near the mall.

According to officials, at least three homes caught on fire near the intersection of St. Vincent and Calvert streets.

Air traffic controller radio said the flight was cleared to take off, but then once the plane was in the air controllers were not able to get a response.

Police are telling people in the area to evacuate the area and leave on foot because they do not want people driving out.

In videos obtained by NBC10, big plumes of smoke and fire were visible shortly after the incident.

In one video, a driver was in a drive-thru line when the crash happened. The person recorded the aftermath with his phone where a large fire was seen.

Gov. Josh Shapiro said on X that he's in touch with Philadelphia officials.

"We are offering all Commonwealth resources as they respond to the small private plane crash in Northeast Philly," he said.

Pennsylvania Rep. Brendan Boyle took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to say that he is monitoring the situation.

"Devastating news of a plane crash in my district. My heart goes out to the victims,” U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle wrote on X. “Thank you to the first responders on the scene. I am monitoring the situation closely."

The NTSB is investigating this crash.