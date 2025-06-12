Plane crashes near major Indian airport with 242 people on board

An Air India plane with 242 people on board crashed Thursday near a major international airport in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, the airline and the country's government said.

Footage posted to social media shortly after the crash and verified by NBC News, shows plumes of thick black smoke rising into the sky from a civilian location to the south of the airport.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The flight was carrying 242 passengers and crew onboard. Among them were including 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals, the airline said in a statement. “The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals,” it added.

It was not immediately clear how many passengers had died aboard the flight that was scheduled to depart at 1:10 p.m. local time (3:40 a.m. ET), and expected to land in London at 18:25 p.m. local time (1:25 p.m. ET).

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“Shocked and devastated to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad,” said Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, India’s civil aviation minister said in a post on X. “I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action.”

“Rescue teams have been mobilised, and all efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are being rushed to the site,” he added. “My thoughts and prayers are with all those on board and their families.”

London's Gatwick airport confirmed the crash in a post on X. “We can confirm that flight AI171 that crashed on departure from Ahmedabad Airport today was due to land at London Gatwick at 18:25,” it said.

The aircraft involved is a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, according to flight tracking site Flightradar24, which said it received the last signal from the aircraft just seconds after takeoff.

Plane crashes are not common in India, which boasts some of the world’s strictest air standards after being rattled by a series of bombings and hijackings from the 1970s to 1990s.

The crash plummeted the Boeing stock, which in pre-market trading was down over 17%.

Once a state-owned airline, Air India came under the control of the Indian-conglomerate, Tata Group, whose chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran said an emergency center has been activated for family members seeking information.

“Our primary focus is on supporting all the affected people and their families,” he said in a statement posted on X.

This is a developing story. Please check back for further updates.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: