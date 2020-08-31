Adult Film Star Ron Jeremy Charged With 20 New Sex Assault Counts

Adult film star Ron Jeremy was charged Monday with 20 additional sexual assault counts, involving 12 women and a teen girl, that date back to 2004, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said Monday.

The complaint against Jeremy, who earlier pleaded not guilty to three alleged rapes, includes five counts of forcible rape and lewd conduct with a 15-year-old girl. He pleaded not guilty to the additional charges in court Monday.

The 67-year-old -- whose real name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt -- was ordered to return to court in October, when a date for a preliminary hearing is expected to be scheduled.

Jeremy was earlier accused of raping a 25-year-old woman at a home in West Hollywood in May 2014. He is also charged with raping a 33-year-old woman and sexually assaulting a 46-year-old woman on separate occasions at a West Hollywood bar in 2017 and raping a 30-year-old woman at the same bar last July, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

The new charges span a 16-year period. The charge involving a 15-year-old girl stems from a June 2004 party in Santa Clarita where she was allegedly assaulted by Jeremy, prosecutors said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said a two-year investigation led to the charges.

If convicted as initially charged, Jeremy could face a potential maximum sentence of 90 years to life in state prison, according to the District Attorney's Office. It was not immediately clear how the new charges affect sentencing.

The counts make Jeremy the third man to be charged, along with Harvey Weinstein and producer David Guillod, by a task force formed by District Attorney Jackie Lacey in 2017 to investigate sexual misconduct in the entertainment industry. Guillod has also pleaded not guilty. Weinstein is in prison in New York and has not been arraigned in Los Angeles, but has repeatedly denied engaging in any nonconsensual sexual acts.